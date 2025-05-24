flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter34,5 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
