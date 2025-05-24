Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter34,5 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC16,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationThaler
- Year1841
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
