Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

