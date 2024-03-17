2 Pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 12180 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)