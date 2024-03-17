flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 2 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 12180 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1834 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1834 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1834 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
