Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Copper coins 2 Pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

2 Pfennig 1834-1835

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
183402183507
2 Pfennig 1841

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1841G333,33408
