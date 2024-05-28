2 Pfennig 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3684 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (2)