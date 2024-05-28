flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 2 Pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3684 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 10, 2004
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

