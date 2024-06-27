Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3 - 3,3 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC333,334
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1841
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5534 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections