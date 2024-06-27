flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 2 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC333,334

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1841
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5534 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price

