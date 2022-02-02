flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1827 ST "Type 1827-1830" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1827 ST "Type 1827-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1827 ST "Type 1827-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1702 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1827All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions