Kreuzer 1827 ST "Type 1827-1830" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1702 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)