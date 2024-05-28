flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight5,7 - 6 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4585 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 11, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 5, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

