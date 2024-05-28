3 Pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4585 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (5) No grade (8)