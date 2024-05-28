Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
3 Pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight5,7 - 6 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1834
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4585 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.
Сondition
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
