Thaler 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter37 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC54
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationThaler
- Year1835
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
