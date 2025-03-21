flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC54

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
4317 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
SellerNumisor
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 26, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1835All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins ThalerNumismatic auctions