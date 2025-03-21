Thaler 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

