Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC354,600
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1736 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
12
