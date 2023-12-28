flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1 Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC354,600

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1736 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 16, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

