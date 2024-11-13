Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/6 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,521)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC48,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1841
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1738 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerNMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections