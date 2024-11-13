flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/6 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,521)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC48,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1738 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction NMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling - November 8, 2024
SellerNMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
