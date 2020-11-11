Thaler 1828 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4)