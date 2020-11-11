flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1828 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC31

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1828
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
22730 $
Price in auction currency 19250 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
10098 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 9, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

