Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 1/2 pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
