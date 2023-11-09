flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 1/2 pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 1/2 pfennig
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
