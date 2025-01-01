flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Copper coins 1 1/2 pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

1 1/2 pfennig 1834-1835

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
18340101835021
