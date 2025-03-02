flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 1/2 pfennig 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 1/2 pfennig
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4882 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 2, 2025.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
