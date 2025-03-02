Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 1/2 pfennig 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3 - 3,3 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 1/2 pfennig
- Year1835
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 1/2 pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4882 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 2, 2025.
