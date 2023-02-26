flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1831
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1831 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1831 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

