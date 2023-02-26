Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)