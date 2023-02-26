flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1836
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5533 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1836 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

