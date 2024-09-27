Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins catalog of Free City (1800-1872)

Total added coins: 124

Period of Free City
Coin catalog Free City 1800-1872
coin Gold
coin Silver
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Free City

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1820
 Gold $1,700 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1807 H.S.K.
 Silver $450 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1800
 Gold $2,500 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1825
 Gold $1,400 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1817 H.S.K.
 Silver $65 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1855
 Silver $25 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1824
 Gold $1,500 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1865
 Gold $630 - 0 43Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1846
 Silver $15 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1804
 Gold $2,800 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1818
 Gold $1,300 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1834
 Gold $1,100 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1803 O.H.K.
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K.
 Silver $490 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1806
 Gold $1,900 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1872 B
 Gold $660 - 0 60Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1805
 Gold $1,900 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1850
 Gold $740 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1839 H.S.K.
 Silver $35 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1800
 Gold $2,100 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1808
 Gold $1,200 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1815
 Gold $1,100 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1849
 Gold $880 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1841 H.S.K.
 Silver $55 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K.
 Silver $60 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1810
 Gold $1,300 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1851
 Gold $770 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G.
 Silver $110 - 1 135Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K.
 Silver $180 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1832
 Gold $1,400 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1846
 Silver $80 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1823
 Gold $1,400 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K.
 Silver $130 - 0 139Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1836 H.S.K.
 Silver $220 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1855
 Silver $10 $110 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1801
 Gold $1,600 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1807
 Gold $1,600 - 0 52Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1818 H.S.K.
 Silver - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1809 H.S.K.
 Silver $380 - 1 17Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1855
 Gold $770 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K.
 Silver $75 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1851
 Silver $20 - 0 51Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K.
 Silver $100 - 0 105Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1817 H.S.K.
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1803
 Gold $2,500 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1827
 Gold $1,000 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1841
 Gold $840 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1868 B
 Gold $700 - 0 28Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K.
 Silver $60 - 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1851
 Silver $50 - 0 8
