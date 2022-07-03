Sechsling 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

