Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 480,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1846
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
