Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1846 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1846 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 480,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction Frühwald - July 3, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

