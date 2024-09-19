Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg

Total added coins: 124

Coins of Free City
coin 1800-1872 Free City

Which hamburg coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1820
 Gold $1,700 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1807 H.S.K.
 Silver $450 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1800
 Gold $2,500 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1825
 Gold $1,400 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1817 H.S.K.
 Silver $65 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1855
 Silver $25 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1824
 Gold $1,500 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1865
 Gold $630 - 0 43Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1846
 Silver $15 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1804
 Gold $2,800 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1818
 Gold $1,300 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1834
 Gold $1,100 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1803 O.H.K.
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K.
 Silver $490 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1806
 Gold $1,900 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1872 B
 Gold $660 - 0 60Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1805
 Gold $1,900 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1850
 Gold $740 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1839 H.S.K.
 Silver $35 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1800
 Gold $2,100 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1808
 Gold $1,200 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1815
 Gold $1,100 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1849
 Gold $880 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1841 H.S.K.
 Silver $55 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K.
 Silver $60 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1810
 Gold $1,300 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1851
 Gold $770 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G.
 Silver $110 - 1 135Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K.
 Silver $180 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1832
 Gold $1,400 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1846
 Silver $80 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1823
 Gold $1,400 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K.
 Silver $130 - 0 139Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1836 H.S.K.
 Silver $220 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1855
 Silver $10 $110 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1801
 Gold $1,600 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1807
 Gold $1,600 - 0 52Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1818 H.S.K.
 Silver - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1809 H.S.K.
 Silver $380 - 1 17Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1855
 Gold $770 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K.
 Silver $75 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1851
 Silver $20 - 0 51Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K.
 Silver $100 - 0 105Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1817 H.S.K.
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1803
 Gold $2,500 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1827
 Gold $1,000 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1841
 Gold $840 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1868 B
 Gold $700 - 0 28Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K.
 Silver $60 - 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1851
 Silver $50 - 0 8
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg silver coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search