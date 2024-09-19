Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Coins of Hamburg
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Gold $1,700 - 0 12
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1820
Silver $450 - 0 15
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1807 H.S.K.
Gold $2,500 - 0 3
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1800
Gold $1,400 - 0 8
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1825
Silver $65 - 0 1
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1817 H.S.K.
Silver $25 - 0 35
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1855
Gold $1,500 - 0 3
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1824
Gold $630 - 0 43
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1865
Silver $15 - 0 29
Hamburg, Free City
Dreiling 1846
Gold $2,800 - 0 8
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1804
Gold $1,300 - 0 14
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1818
Gold $1,100 - 0 12
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1834
Silver - - 0 0
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1803 O.H.K.
Silver $490 - 0 20
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K.
Gold $1,900 - 0 9
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1806
Gold $660 - 0 60
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1872 B
Gold $1,900 - 0 5
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1805
Gold $740 - 0 15
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1850
Silver $35 - 0 3
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1839 H.S.K.
Gold $2,100 - 0 3
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1800
Gold $1,200 - 0 13
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1808
Gold $1,100 - 0 5
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1815
Gold $880 - 0 17
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1849
Silver $55 - 0 8
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1841 H.S.K.
Silver $60 - 0 29
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K.
Gold $1,300 - 0 21
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1810
Gold $770 - 0 17
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1851
Silver $110 - 1 135
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G.
Silver $180 - 0 1
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K.
Gold $1,400 - 0 14
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1832
Silver $80 - 0 10
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1846
Gold $1,400 - 0 7
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1823
Silver $130 - 0 139
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K.
Silver $220 - 0 6
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1836 H.S.K.
Silver $10 $110 0 7
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1855
Gold $1,600 - 0 9
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1801
Gold $1,600 - 0 52
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1807
Silver - - 0 1
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1818 H.S.K.
Silver $380 - 1 17
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1809 H.S.K.
Gold $770 - 0 10
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1855
Silver $75 - 0 6
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K.
Silver $20 - 0 51
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1851
Silver $100 - 0 105
Hamburg, Free City
32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K.
Silver - - 0 0
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1817 H.S.K.
Gold $2,500 - 0 8
Hamburg, Free City
2 Ducat 1803
Gold $1,000 - 0 9
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1827
Gold $840 - 0 8
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1841
Gold $700 - 0 28
Hamburg, Free City
Ducat 1868 B
Silver $60 - 0 16
Hamburg, Free City
1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K.
Silver $50 - 0 8
Hamburg, Free City
Sechsling 1851
