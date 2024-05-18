Dreiling 1800 O.H.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 656,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1800
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1800 with mark O.H.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
