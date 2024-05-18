Dreiling 1800 O.H.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1800 with mark O.H.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1)