Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1800 O.H.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1800 O.H.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1800 O.H.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 656,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1800 with mark O.H.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Hamburg Dreiling 1800 O.H.K. at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1800 O.H.K. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1800 O.H.K. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

