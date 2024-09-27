Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1800

Gold coins

Obverse 2 Ducat 1800
Reverse 2 Ducat 1800
2 Ducat 1800
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1800
Reverse Ducat 1800
Ducat 1800
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Sechsling 1800 O.H.K.
Reverse Sechsling 1800 O.H.K.
Sechsling 1800 O.H.K.
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Dreiling 1800 O.H.K.
Reverse Dreiling 1800 O.H.K.
Dreiling 1800 O.H.K.
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 3
