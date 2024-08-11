Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
2 Ducat 1800 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 6,981 g
- Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 811
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1800
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1800 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4737 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
