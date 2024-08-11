Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

2 Ducat 1800 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1800 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 2 Ducat 1800 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 6,981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 811

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1800 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4737 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (2)
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1800 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1819 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2402 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

