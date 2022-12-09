Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1800 O.H.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 226,560
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1800
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1800 with mark O.H.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
