Sechsling 1800 O.H.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1800 with mark O.H.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)