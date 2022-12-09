Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1800 O.H.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1800 O.H.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1800 O.H.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 226,560

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1800 with mark O.H.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hamburg Sechsling 1800 O.H.K. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1800 O.H.K. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1800 O.H.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

