Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1800 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 3,370
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1800
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1800 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1591 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
4957 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
