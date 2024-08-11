Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1800 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1800 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1800 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 3,370

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1800 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Hamburg Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1591 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
4957 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

