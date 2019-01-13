Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: KM NUMIS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1855
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- KM NUMIS (3)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search