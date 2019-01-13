Sechsling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2)