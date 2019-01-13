Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1855 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1855 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: KM NUMIS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • KM NUMIS (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1855 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins Sechsling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search