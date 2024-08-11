Ducat 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)