Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 12,194
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1855
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1018 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
861 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
