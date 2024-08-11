Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1855 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1855 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 12,194

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1018 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
861 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

