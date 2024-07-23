32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50978 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

