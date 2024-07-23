Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,969)
- Weight 14,170 g
- Pure silver (0,4415 oz) 13,7307 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 390,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 32 Schilling
- Year 1809
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50978 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 32 Schilling 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
