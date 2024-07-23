Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,969)
  • Weight 14,170 g
  • Pure silver (0,4415 oz) 13,7307 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 390,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 32 Schilling
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50978 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 32 Schilling 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

