Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1832 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,500
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1832
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1832 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Filatelie Klim (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Spink (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1464 $
Price in auction currency 1375 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date October 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search