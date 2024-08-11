Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1832 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1832 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1832 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,500

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1832 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1464 $
Price in auction currency 1375 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Filatelie Klim - October 31, 2021
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date October 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Rapp - November 25, 2020
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Aurea - December 6, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

