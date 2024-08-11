Ducat 1832 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1832 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)