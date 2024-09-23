Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1832

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1832
Reverse Ducat 1832
Ducat 1832
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 14

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K.
Reverse 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K.
1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K.
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Sechsling 1832 H.S.K.
Reverse Sechsling 1832 H.S.K.
Sechsling 1832 H.S.K.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Dreiling 1832 H.S.K.
Reverse Dreiling 1832 H.S.K.
Dreiling 1832 H.S.K.
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search