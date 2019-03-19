Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1832 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 36,480
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1832
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1832 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search