Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1832 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1832 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1832 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 36,480

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1832 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Hamburg Dreiling 1832 H.S.K. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Hamburg Dreiling 1832 H.S.K. at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 19, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1832 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1832 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins Dreiling Numismatic auctions
