Dreiling 1832 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1832 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)