Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 142,272

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4158 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1832 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search