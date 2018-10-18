Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 142,272
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1832
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4158 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
