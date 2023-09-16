Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 554,496

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1841 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

