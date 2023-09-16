Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1841 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 554,496
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1841
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1841 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search