Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1804 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1804 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1804 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 7,284

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1804 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1804 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2129 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
5686 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1804 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1804 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

