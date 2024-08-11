Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1804 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 7,284
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1804
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1804 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2129 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
5686 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
