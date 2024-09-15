Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1804

Gold coins

Obverse 2 Ducat 1804
Reverse 2 Ducat 1804
2 Ducat 1804
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Ducat 1804
Reverse Ducat 1804
Ducat 1804
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 8
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search