Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

2 Ducat 1804 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1804 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 2 Ducat 1804 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 6,981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,072

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2112 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 12, 2022
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1541 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Frühwald - May 22, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

