Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
2 Ducat 1804 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 6,981 g
- Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,072
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1804
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2112 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1541 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
