2 Ducat 1804 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1804 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2112 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)