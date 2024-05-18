Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1855 A (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1855 A - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1855 A - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 112,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.

Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

