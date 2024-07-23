Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 148,800
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1841
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
