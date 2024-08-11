Ducat 1847 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)