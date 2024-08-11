Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1847 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1847 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1847 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,799

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1847 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 860 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1847 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1847 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Hamburg Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1847 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1847 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

