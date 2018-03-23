Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (8)