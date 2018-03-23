Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 192,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

