Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 192,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1809
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.
Сondition
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
