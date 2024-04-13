Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2712 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place September 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)