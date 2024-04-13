Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 384,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1809
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2712 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place September 7, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
