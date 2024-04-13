Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: CoinsNB

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 384,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1809 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2712 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place September 7, 2012.

Hamburg Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Hamburg Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1809 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

