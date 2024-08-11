Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1833 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,440
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1833
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
