Ducat 1833 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service PCGS (3)