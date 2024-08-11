Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1833 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1833 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1833 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,440

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

