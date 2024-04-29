Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: KM NUMIS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1855
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (15)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (2)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search