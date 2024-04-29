Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1855 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1855 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: KM NUMIS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

