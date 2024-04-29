Dreiling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (15)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (3)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

KM NUMIS (2)

Monety i Medale (1)

Russiancoin (8)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (2)