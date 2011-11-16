Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 18,528

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1819 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1819 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
