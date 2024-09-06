Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1819

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1819
Reverse Ducat 1819
Ducat 1819
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 9

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K.
Reverse 1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K.
1 Shilling 1819 H.S.K.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 1
