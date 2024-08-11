Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1819 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 8,901
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1819
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1819 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
