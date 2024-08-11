Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1819 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1819 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1819 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,901

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1819 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

