Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1833 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 302,784
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1833
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1833 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1497 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
