Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1833 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1833 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1833 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 302,784

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1833 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1497 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
Hamburg Dreiling 1833 H.S.K. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1833 H.S.K. at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

