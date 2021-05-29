Dreiling 1833 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1833 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1497 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)