Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1866 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 17,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1866
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
