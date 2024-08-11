Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1866 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1866 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1866 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 17,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1866 at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1866 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search