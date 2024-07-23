Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 18,342 g
- Pure silver (0,4423 oz) 13,7565 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 210,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 32 Schilling
- Year 1808
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61272 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place January 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
