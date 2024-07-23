Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 18,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,4423 oz) 13,7565 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 210,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 32 Schilling
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61272 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place January 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (20)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1808 H.S.K. at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 32 Schilling 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1808 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins 32 Schilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search