Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1808 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1808 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1808 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 7,500

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1259 $
Price in auction currency 1090 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Aurea - December 7, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

