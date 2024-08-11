Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1808 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 7,500
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1808
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1259 $
Price in auction currency 1090 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search