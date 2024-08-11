Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1869 B (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 25,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1869
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1869 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1604 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date October 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
