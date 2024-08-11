Ducat 1869 B (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1869 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (3) XF (20) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (1)

Filatelie Klim (1)

Frühwald (1)

Heritage (2)

Künker (14)

Marciniak (2)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)