Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1869 B (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1869 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1869 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 25,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1869 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Filatelie Klim (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (14)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1604 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Filatelie Klim - October 31, 2021
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date October 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Aurea - May 21, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Frühwald - February 23, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date February 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1869 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

